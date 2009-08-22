New ocean liner a harbinger of things to come?

The Iran-Arak, the first Iranian-manufactured ocean liner, was launched in Bandar Abbas on Thursday.

The ship sailed across the Persian Gulf for 24 hours, and if it passes the tests of the Iranian Shipping and Offshore Industries Company (ISOICO), it will join the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines. The ocean liner is 185 meters long, 30 meters wide, and has the capacity to carry over 30,000 tons of cargo, or some 2,200 containers.Serious efforts have been made to promote self-sufficiency and industrial independence since the victory of the Islamic Revolution. However, due to the lack of required infrastructure and educated and specialized forces and the repercussions of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, it took the nation decades before these efforts bore fruit.For example, Iran’s rapid advances in the field of nuclear technology have astonished the world.Today, there are nearly 200 independent states and many of them are influential in the international arena in a variety of ways.In addition, the major powers, new laws, and the changing global situation have a great influence on the world.All these variables together form an equation, and all countries should carefully examine their potential in light of this equation in order to play a role in the international arena.Surely, Iran is no exception. It has proven its capabilities and potential since the victory of the Islamic Revolution and has examined the global situation carefully.One of the characteristics of the modern world is technological and industrial innovation. Here, productivity, conservation of energy, and wise management of financial resources is very important.However, in recent years, industrial espionage has become a serious problem, which even upsets relations between allies on occasion.Surely, the launch of the Iran-Arak ocean liner is an important step in Iran’s industrial development. However, Iran should increase its interactions with countries that are more developed in the shipping industry to improve the quality of its domestically-produced ships.No country can suddenly jump from the elementary level to an advanced level.The nation’s internal economic situation and international developments of recent decades have shown that huge oil revenues are no guarantee for success, even for countries like Saudi Arabia. Thus, it is essential that Iran takes a quality approach toward development rather than focusing obsessively on quantity.