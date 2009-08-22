Strike over Indian PM’s statements shuts Kashmir

SRINAGAR (Dawn) - Separatists called a one-day strike Saturday in revolt-hit Indian-administered Kashmir to protest against a statement by Premier Manmohan Singh that there was ‘no place for separatist thought’ in the region.

The shutdown, declared by activists belonging to Kashmir's separatist political alliance, closed shops, schools and businesses in Srinagar and several other towns.Singh said in a speech last week in recent elections staged in Kashmir were ‘proof that there is no place for separatist thought in the region’.The remarks were ‘condemnable’, a wing of the separatist Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference said in a statement.State polls last year recorded 60 per cent voter turnout in a rebuff of calls by separatist politicians and militants for an election boycott. But voter turnout was just 30 per cent in national elections earlier this year.Separatists say the high state poll turnout should not be seen as a desire by voters to be part of India. People cast their ballots over local issues such as demands for better roads and electricity supply, they say.Singh ‘should adopt a realistic approach and understand the people have never accepted the illegal occupation of Kashmir by his (Indian) forces,’ said the separatists.Last year Kashmir was hit by some of the biggest anti-India demonstrations since the eruption of the insurgency against New Delhi's rule in 1989 that has left more than 47,000 people dead.This year there have been more anti-India protests over the rape and murder of two women allegedly by security force members.Indian authorities have jailed most of the separatist leaders heading the political struggle to break Kashmir away from Indian rule since May, when the protests erupted over the deaths of the women.Indian officials say they have placed the leaders in ‘preventive detention’ to avoid a repetition of last year's protests when nearly 50 people died.Some separatists have not been released despite courts ordering their freedom.India and Pakistan each hold part of Kashmir but claim it in full. The dispute dates from Britain's partition of the subcontinent in 1947.Islamabad says it lends moral support to what it calls a ‘just struggle for the right to self-determination’ in Indian-administered Kashmir. It denies charges by New Delhi that it trains militants fighting in the region.