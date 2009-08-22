Crude oil must clear $73 or face 25% drop: technical analysis

SINGAPORE (Bloomberg) -- Crude oil risks a decline of as much as 25 percent in the coming weeks if the market’s bulls are unable to break chart resistance above $73 a barrel after repeated attempts, according to Cameron Hanover Inc.

Oil settled above $72 a barrel in the past two days, the closest test of its technical upside this month, and will sustain a rally only if prices rise above the June 30 peak, also the highest this year, said Peter Beutel, president of the New Canaan, Connecticut-based trading adviser. The gains of about 25 percent made since the mid-July drop to below $59 may unravel because of a failure to break resistance.“Crude needs to settle over $73.38 to initiate a new leg higher,” Beutel said in an e-mail. “If we fail, we should drop all the way back to $58.20 to $59.25.”Oil is poised for its highest weekly settlement since October on speculation the prospects for a global economic recovery have improved. The futures contract for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 80 cents to $72.11 a barrel at 12:20 p.m. in Singapore. Prices have gained 62 percent this year.The market may slip out of an ascending channel amid concern over the outlook for global demand, with traders also taking direction from equities and the dollar. Oil fell to $65.23 on Aug. 17 after an unexpected decline in U.S. consumer confidence. That price now presents downside technical support, according to Beutel.Oil, which on Friday came within 14 cents of the June 30 price of $73.38, still needs to clear that hurdle if the market were to take aim at $75, a so-called psychologically important level last traded Oct. 21, he said.“If it does, it will be bullish technically,” Beutel said.