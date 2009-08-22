Petrobras rises to 2-month high on oil discovery

RIO DE JANEIRO (Bloomberg) -- Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, rose to the highest in two months in Sao Paulo trading after it said it discovered more oil in the offshore Campos basin.

Petrobras gained 1.8 percent to 33.63 reais, the highest since June 12. The American depositary receipts advanced 3.1 percent to $44.33 in New York. OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the second-largest oil company which also owns concession in the Campos basin, rallied 4.6 percent to 1,192.00 reais.The company said last night preliminary analysis indicates the presence of 280 million barrels of recoverable light oil in the Aruana field, at a depth of 976 meters.“We believe that this is positive news for Petrobras, reinforcing the company’s upstream potential beyond the pre- salt, ” wrote Itau Unibanco Holding SA analyst Paula Kovarsky in a note to clients. “This discovery is positive news for OGX as well.”OGX will start drilling the Vesuvio field, near Petrobras’ discovery in mid-September, Kovarsky said.“While seemingly less exciting than the multi-billion barrel discoveries in the Santos Basin pre-salt cluster, Petrobras continues to have a compelling growth story in its traditional Campos Basin asset base,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts Arjun Murti, Amil Mody and Joe Citarrella said in a report to clients.The significance of Campos basin may be “underestimated” by investors as the oil find may add up to $1 per share to the company’s asset value, they said.