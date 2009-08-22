Gold hits one-week high, nears $960 on weak dollar

NEW YORK/LONDON, (Reuters) - Gold futures climbed toward $960 an ounce Friday, gaining more than 1 percent as the dollar slumped against the euro, boosting the metal’s appeal as a hedge against the falling U.S. currency.

The inverse relationship between gold and the dollar has been reasserting itself, analysts said.A Wall Street rally amid optimistic U.S. existing home sales data prompted investors to buy risker assets such as commodities and equities and to shun safe-haven dollar holdings such as U.S. Treasury bonds.“Gold’s rally is all due to the dollar weakness and the possibility of inflation,” said George Gero, vice president of RBC Capital Markets Global Futures in New York. “It is trying to break out and go onto the next resistance level, which is $975.”U.S. December gold settled up $13, or 1.4 percent, at $954.70 an ounce on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange.Spot gold rose as high as $957.65 an ounce, its loftiest price since Aug. 14. It was last at $952.95 an ounce at 2:15 p.m. EDT (1815 GMT), versus $939.35 quoted late in New York on Thursday.The dollar fell on Friday as its safe-haven appeal decreased after upbeat comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, and data showing sales of U.S. existing homes notched their fastest rise in nearly two years in July.Earlier in the session, the euro climbed against the dollar after euro zone service sector and manufacturing showed gains in activity.Gold has recently risen in tandem with positive economic news because it fuels investor risk appetite and boosts the metal’s inflation-hedge appeal.Yet, the upside looked capped for bullion in the absence of physical demand, and analysts said the struggle to break out of recent ranges could well result in downside capitulation, before another attempt to break above psychological resistance at $1,000.“There isn’t really the driving force of physical demand from either the jewelry sector or from the investment sector ... to help carry the price higher,” said Tom Kendall, precious metals strategist at Mitsubishi Corp.-----Physical demand lackingAsia-based traders said the absence of demand for gold jewelry, as demonstrated by falling imports in India, was a factor weighing on the spot market.India’s July gold imports fell two-thirds from a year earlier as high prices dented demand in one of the world’s top markets where gold jewelry is often given as gifts during festival seasons or at weddings, a trade body said this week.In other metals, platinum firmed to $1,250.00 an ounce from $1,236.50 an ounce after Impala Platinum, the world’s second-biggest platinum producer, said on Friday it would meet South Africa’s miners’ union on Saturday in a bid to avert a strike planned for Monday.Silver rose 2 percent to $14.15, following the gains in gold and base metals, while palladium jumped nearly 3 percent to $279 an ounce versus its previous finish of $272.