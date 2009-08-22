After blasts, Iraqi officials point fingers

Two of Iraq’s top ministers bitterly accused each other of failing to meet the security challenges posed by a still potent insurgency during a private meeting on Friday called in response to a string of deadly bombings aimed at the heart of the Iraqi government.

The mutual recriminations highlighted the dangerous and deep divisions among the various government agencies that control the security forces, according to several lawmakers who attended the meeting.As the Americans have steadily detached themselves from a day-to-day role in Iraq’s security operations, the responsibility has fallen to a disparate group of security agencies — each with competing loyalties and political agendas and unclear chains of command, the lawmakers said. The shortcomings of that system, lawmakers alleged, had created the conditions allowing for the two huge truck bombs that struck Baghdad on Wednesday and killed nearly 100 people.“There is failure and negligence among the intelligence services and an absence of coordination” between all the agencies, said Ammar Tu’mma, a Shiite member of Parliament.“Political disputes and quarrels have a clear effect on the security situation,” he said. “For instance, if we choose a qualified person to fill a specific post, we will be faced with objections and many political compromises and deals.”Maj. Gen. Qassim Atta, the spokesman for the Baghdad operations command, went on national television on Friday night to announce the arrest of several key members of an cell of insurgents that he said was responsible for Wednesday’s attacks. He said the groups had been loyal to Iraq’s former leader, Saddam Hussein, but provided no further details.The Friday meeting often broke down, as the two top ministers disagreed over which agency has responsibility for providing security in Baghdad.Abdul Qadir al-Obaidi, the defense minister, said that Baghdad security was not the responsibility of the army, but rather, the Interior Ministry, according to several people present.Jawad Bolani, the interior minister, shot back, saying that it was not his agency’s responsibility, but instead fell under the control of a special “Baghdad command,” established during the crisis of sectarian killings in the capital and reporting directly to Prime Minister Nuri Kamal al-Maliki, according to the witnesses.As the heated exchange played out, Maj. Gen. Abud Qanbar, the head of Baghdad Operations Command, sat silently.“The absence of coordination among the security agencies was obvious,” said Zainab Kenani, a Shiite lawmaker, “In today’s meeting we found out that each agency works alone without coordinating with the others, and it seems that no one knows what the other one is doing.”The Interior Ministry, which oversees both the national and the local police, and the Iraqi Army, whose soldiers have worked the closest with Americans, are the two main agencies charged with providing security. However, the Baghdad Operations Command has been active in the capital since it was set up in 2007.There is, moreover, a struggle for control of the nation’s six separate, and in some ways competing, intelligence services.Until June, American combat troops stationed in Baghdad worked directly with the Iraqi forces to ease friction between agencies.But since the United States military has pulled back from the cities, those tensions are becoming more evident, with some lawmakers expressing concern that the Baghdad command structure itself is primarily a way, and possibly not a legal one, for Maliki’s government to have a greater role in security decisions.At a news conference after the meeting, there were hints at the disagreements that had taken place inside. Bolani, the interior minister, who may challenge Maliki in January’s national elections, noted pointedly that the Baghdad command structure had been set up during a time of crisis, implying that there was no longer any need for it.Some of the harshest criticism was directed at the intelligence services, which did not have a representative at the meeting. Lawmakers, who two months ago trumpeted the departure of American troops from the cities as a great national victory, noted Friday that they were still reliant on Americans for technical support in intelligence gathering, and suggested that they might ask for added assistance.But there was no indication that they would ask for any increase in visible assistance.(Source: nytimes.com)