Four American troops in Iraq charged with cruelty

BAGHDAD (AP) -– Four American soldiers in Iraq have been charged with cruelty and maltreatment of soldiers in their platoon, the U.S. military said Friday.

The four Multi-National Division-South soldiers are accused of abusing male soldiers with excessive physical fitness, said Lt. Col. Kevin Olson, a military spokesman.In a statement, the military identified the men as Sgt. Enoch Chatman, Staff Sgt. Bob Clements, Sgt. Jarrett Taylor and Spc. Daniel Weber of B Troop, 2nd Squadron, 13th Calvary Regiment from Fort Bliss, Texas. The military did not provide their ages.CNN reported that the men were charged with mistreating four subordinates after a suicide investigation brought to light alleged wrongdoing, according to the military.There was no confirmed evidence that the suicide of a fifth subordinate in the unit was a result of any mistreatment, Lt. Col. Kevin Olson, a spokesman for Multi-National Division-South, told CNN. But he said the military is looking into that possibility.Chatman of West Covina, California, was charged with four counts of cruelty and maltreatment, one count of making a false statement and one count of reckless endangerment. If convicted on all counts, he faces up to 10 years in prison, a dishonorable discharge and forfeiture of pay, the military said.Clements of Eastland, Texas, faces four counts of cruelty and maltreatment, three counts of making a false statement, one count of impeding an investigation and one count of reckless endangerment. If convicted on all counts, he faces up to 25 years in prison and a dishonorable discharge, the military said.Taylor of Edmond, Oklahoma, was charged with two counts of cruelty and maltreatment, one count of making false statement and one count of reckless endangerment. He faces up to eight years in prison, if convicted on all charges.Weber of Frankenmuth, Michigan, has been charged with three counts of cruelty and maltreatment, one count of reckless endangerment and one count of impeding an investigation. The charges together carry a nine year maximum, if convicted.The statement does not provide any further details nor does it say where the allegations occurred. Multi-National Division-South is headquartered in southern Iraq in the rich city of Basra. Olson said the period of time the actions allegedly took place was under investigation.