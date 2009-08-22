U.S. seeks overhaul in Kabul after vote

WASHINGTON (The Wall Street Journal) -- U.S. officials are strategizing about how to persuade Afghan President Hamid Karzai to overhaul his government, which is widely viewed here as corrupt and ineffectual, if he wins a second term.

At the same time, some in Washington fear a runoff election could steal valuable time from the international efforts to stabilize the country. Both Mr. Karzai and his leading challenger, former foreign minister Abdullah Abdullah, have claimed significant leads.Results of Thursday's presidential balloting in Afghanistan may not be available until Tuesday. If no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, and a runoff is necessary, these U.S. officials said it could be Oct. 1 before there is a functioning government in Kabul.Nonetheless, U.S. policymakers are working under the assumption that Mr. Karzai will be a key player in a government in urgent need of change. “We have to start helping him focus on his legacy,” said a former senior Pentagon official who has advised the Obama administration on Afghan policy. “He's not going to run for election again. What does he want the Afghan people to view his term as? It's terrible right now.”The White House's relations with Mr. Karzai have been tense since the early days of President Barack Obama's tenure, when senior officials put the Afghan president on notice that it would hold him more accountable than the Bush administration did for his government's performance.Since then, the White House has tempered its criticism, with officials repeatedly saying they support Mr. Karzai as the elected Afghan leader. However, President Obama again asserted Friday that the U.S. had no preferred winner in the national election.Mr. Obama on Friday praised Afghans for braving Taliban threats and attacks to vote and said the U.S. would continue to support Afghan authorities to ensure the results accurately reflect the will of the voters.“I was struck by (voters') courage in the face of intimidation and their dignity in the face of disorder,” Mr. Obama said. “There is a clear contrast between those who seek to control their future at the ballot box and those who kill to prevent that from happening.”Although public criticism of Mr. Karzai has waned, people familiar with the continuing review of U.S. military strategy in Kabul, due to be presented to the Pentagon leadership in a matter of weeks, said government corruption has risen among the concerns of U.S. commanders. “It's considerably more than we ever actually realized,” said one person briefed on the assessment's progress.One development being watched closely by U.S. officials as a potentially helpful sign is Mr. Karzai's negotiations with individuals who might serve as the equivalent of his chief operating officer. Among them are Washington's former ambassador to the United Nations, Zalmay Khalilzad, and Afghanistan's former finance minister Ashraf Ghani, who also ran for president.U.S. officials seem most intrigued by the possibility of Mr. Ghani, an anti-corruption crusader and a technocrat who has worked as a World Bank economist. American diplomats emphasize that they haven't promoted Mr. Ghani's candidacy, but they also say his ascension to some executive position could be a positive development for Afghanistan.“If he can bring coherence to the government, then that's a good thing,” said a U.S. official working on Afghan policy.U.S. officials are also expected to push for stronger local and provincial councils as a counterweight to Kabul. A similar strategy was used successfully in Iraq, where some provincial governments were given authority and resources to address needs of villagers who felt neglected.The Obama administration's point man on Afghanistan, Richard Holbrooke, has publicly chastised the Bush administration for delaying the current vote as long as it did. “We have a vast array of programs which have been deferred by the delay in the election which we hope to emphasize as the military pushes forward,” Mr. Holbrooke said at a policy forum last week.Photo:An Afghan worker of the election commission office unloads ballot boxes from a truck to be counted at the counting center in Kandahar province, south of Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 21, 2009.(AP Photo/Musadeq Sadeq