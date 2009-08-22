Affordability leads to home sales spike in south

MIAMI (AP) -- Home resales spiked 5.6 percent in the South in July, the highest annual increase in nearly four years and evidence the region's housing market is climbing out of the grave, the National Association of Realtors said Friday.

The last time the South saw such a marked increase in resales was September 2005. Affordable prices made home buying attractive, as did low mortgage rates. Also, first-time buyers rushed to grab a tax credit that expires in November. And, while foreclosures are expected to be an obstacle into next year, they are making up a smaller percentage of sales in several markets.In the South, the median sales price of resold homes fell 7 percent to $164,500 -- not exactly a reason to party. But prices have been steadily climbing since January, when the median was $143,300.Nationally, July sales of existing homes also rose 5.6 percent compared to the same month last year. Median sales prices fell 15 percent to $178,400.Continuing a months-long trend, home sales once again rose on an annual basis in Washington D.C. and the Florida metro areas of Miami, Orlando and Tampa, according to The Associated Press-Re/Max Housing Report released Friday.But in July, other markets joined in, with cities such as Little Rock, Ark., and San Antonio, Texas, posting sales increases. In all, eight of the 19 metro areas covered by the AP-Re/Max report showed year-over-year sales gains.Meanwhile, prices were flat or up in seven Southern cities, with Little Rock leading the way with a 3 percent jump to $144,000, according to the AP-Re/Max report. Miami, by contrast, had a 44 percent decrease to $150,100.The report analyzed sales transactions in the metropolitan statistical areas recorded by all real estate agents, regardless of company affiliation. Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the Realtors group, described the Orlando market as recovering. In that central Florida city, “demand for foreclosed and lower priced homes has spiked, and a lack of inventory is becoming a common complaint,” Yun said.Sales in Orlando rose an eye-popping 64 percent compared with July 2008, with prices dipping 36 percent to $130,000, the AP-Re/Max report showed.“Assuming that interest rates stay low and that builders don't flood the market with product as things improve, then we're on the road to recovery,” said Steve Moreira, chief executive of Magic Property and Investments.In the Atlanta area, Stephen Stoyko saw about 75 homes in two years before pulling the trigger this week on a four-bedroom, two story foreclosure for $320,000. The home previously sold for $465,000.Stoyko expects to spend about $7,000 to replace missing kitchen appliances and light fixtures, a cost that will be at least partially offset by the first-time homebuyer tax credit. An interest rate of 5.12 percent only expanded his buying power.Atlanta sales fell 4 percent compared with last July -- a slower rate of decline than in previous months -- while prices dropped 14 percent to $150,000 the AP-Re/Max report showed. Real estate agent Ed Neubaum said rookie buyers are moving quickly to take advantage of the tax credit, and sellers are more willing to negotiate prices.“Once (sellers) get the offer in front of them, they don't want that buyer to walk,” said Neubaum, an agent with ZipRealty in Atlanta.One resurgent Southern market is Little Rock, which saw a 5 percent increase in July sales. While prices did rise, they remained affordable, with homes listed at $140,000 and below selling quickly, said Ethan Nobles, spokesman for the Arkansas Realtors Association.Foreclosure sales are declining in some markets. In Birmingham, Ala., 27 percent of homes sold last month were foreclosures, down from this year's high of 45 percent in January, the Birmingham Association of Realtors reported.