Rightmove shares soar 19 percent as it says property prices have bottomed out

Shares in Rightmove, Britain's biggest property website, were the stock market's best performer on Friday after the company surpassed market expectations with its half-year results and forecast continued growth.

Pre-tax profits fell 8 percent to £18.2m, but the company is using the recession to increase market share, with sellers favoring online advertising over more traditional areas in an attempt to cut costs.The website registered 3.2b page impressions in the first half of the year, up 3 percent on a year ago, and next month will launch a £1m TV advertising campaign, Despite the stuttering property market, the company said it was course to come close to its 2008 underlying operating profit of £41m.It said that it considered property prices to have “bottomed out”, and that it would look to increase its prices early in 2010.Rightmove shares closed up 80.1 at 508½p, a rise of 18.7 percent. The interim dividend was maintained at 3p, payable on October 16.Miles Shipside, commercial director, said: “The low point came at the end of last year. Buyers are feeling more confident that prices have bottomed out. “New instructions are down 48 percent, and that shortage of supply has underpinned prices.“Agents have cut their costs, and the downturn has meant they are reassessing where they get their value.”Ed Williams, managing director, said that while any growth over the second half of the year was expected to be small, it still anticipated exceeding market expectations, and hoped to achieve further growth in 2010.“The real thing people see now is that the model has been resilient, and that the product is low-cost” he said.(Source: Telegraph.co.uk)