last week in review

Saturday August 16-22

Sunday August 16IRAN RETAINS FIBA ASIA CHAMPIONSHIP TITLEIran beat 14-time FIBA Asia Championship gold medalist China 70-52 at the Tanjin Gym.Iran had won the first title in 2007, beating two-time silver medalists Lebanon.Hamid Hadidi, the Memphis Grizzlies center and the first Iranian to be hired by NBA, collected 17 rebounds – 10 of them in defense.109 million year dinosaur footprints discovered in Iran A 109 million year-old rock containing 15 fossilized footprints of dinosaurs had been discovered in a village near Zarand, Kerman province.According to Mehr News Agency experts believe the rock is a unique collection of footprints of a mother dinosaur and her young.The northern parts of Kerman province are replete with fossil sites and has the potential to become a great destination for paleontologists.FRENCH DEFENDANT RELEASED ON BAILThe French government announced Sunday that Clotilde Reiss, a French lecturer who was arrested as she tried to leave on July 1, charged with espionage in Tehran and accused of a role in the demonstrations after the Iranian election, was released from prison into the custody of the French Embassy.Reiss, 24, held a temporary lecturing job at the University of Isfahan, has denied the charge and will be able to live there until the verdict, the date for which has not been released.Bernard Kouchner, the French foreign minister confirmed Monday on LCI television that Paris had paid $280,000 for the bail. An anonymous French official confirmed that Ms. Reiss had participated in demonstrations after the election and had taken photographs, but drew the distinction between the charges of spying and fomenting unrest.A French Embassy employee, Nazak Afshar, who faces similar charges, was conditionally released Aug. 11. She is also staying at the French Embassy awaiting a verdict.Some newspapers including the French daily Le Figaro claimed that French President Nicolas Sarkozy had asked his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad in a telephone conversation to mediate between Tehran and Paris to release Reiss. Iran’s Foreign Ministry denied claims of Syrian mediation.Monday, August 19VALI ASR ONE WAY NORTH BOUNDThe scheme to make Vali Asr St. one way north bound was implemented from mid-night Monday.Due to lack of awareness the scheme resulted in major traffic jams in Tehran.BORDER AGREEMENT WITH QATARIranian and Qatar border guards signed a cooperation agreement during a specialized meeting here in Tehran on Monday.Head of the law enforcement forces’ border guards General Qassem Rezaei, the Iranian border guard has plans to reinforce coast guards and use modern equipments. Rezaei further announced that Iran’s border guards and Qatar’s coastal command forces are scheduled to conduct joint training exercises in the Persian Gulf.ETEMAD-E-MELLI SHUT DOWNPress TV reported that an investigating judge ordered the newspaper of the reformist cleric Mehdi Karroubi closed for “publishing unlawful and criminal material.”The reformist newspaper was ordered to stop printing Sunday night by a Tehran prosecutor, Saeed Mortazavi, Karroubi’s wesite reported Sunday. However on Monday Mortazavi denied that the paper had been banned, saying it failed to publish because of printing problems.BIG OIL FIELD DISCOVEREDIranian Oil Minister Ghulam Hossein Nozari announced Monday that the country has discovered a gial oil field with reserves of over 20,000 billion barrels.The field has gas reserves equivalent to 11,372 billion cubic feet.Iran has found 17 oil fields during the last four years.Tuesday, August 18MASS TRIALS POSTPONEDIran postponed the fourth hearing of the post-election detainees after lawyers representing the defendants requested more time to work on their cases. The court said in a statement on Tuesday that the hearing will be held on August 25.The trials have so far lined up a number of opposition figures, including Mohammad-Ali Abtahi and Mohammad Atrianfar, who both have pleaded guilty to some of the charges they face.TEHRAN GOVERNOR VOWS TO COMPENSATE UNREST VICTIMSTehran Governor Hussein Tala has announced that individuals and families harmed or injured in the unrest after the presidential election can submit a petition along with evidence and the governor office, after deciding the validity of such claims, will compensate the victims.INCREASED VIOLENCE AMONG IRANIAN YOUTHSA specialist in behavioral sciences, Majid Abhari, spoke of an unprecedented rise in violence among Iranians, blaming the aggressive behavior on low levels of happiness.“Children in single-parent families stand a four times higher rate of violence and abuse than their peers in two-parent families,” Abhari added.Depression, aggression, educational stagnation, running away, drug abuse and to some extent violent computer games were blamed as some important factors.AIDS, DRUG ABUSE THEATER FESTIVAL IN TEHRANThe State Welfare organization has organized the “Second National Theater of AIDS and Drug Abuse” to increase public awareness. The national event was held from August 17 to August 20 in Tehran’s Shafagh Cultural Complex.According to the recent Ministry of Health announcement there are some 18,000 AIDS cases in Iran. Presently there are 33.2 million people positive with HIV/Aids in the world.$4 MILLION BAIL FOR TELECOM CHIEFAn Iranian court has issued $4 million bail for the head of state-owned Tehran Telecommunication Company, Mohammad Rouhallahi, over a case of excessive internet fees.Prior to 2007, TCI’s monthly subscription fees for high-speed internet was around $3, which was against the standard $1 monthly fee regulation.Wednesday, August 19FIRST INSIDER TRADER IS JAILED IN SAUDIAccording to the Financial Times a crackdown on trading irregularities in the Arab world’s largest stock market has led to about 400 cases of suspected market manipulation in the past three years being investigated by Saudi Arabia’s regulator.In a signal of intent by Saudi authorities on Tuesday, a prison sentence was given for the first time in the country’s history to a defendant convicted of insider trading.Najim-Eddine Ahmad Najm-Eddine Dhafer, chairman of Bishah Agricultural Development, was given a three-month jail sentenced, fined $26,660 and ordered to repay some $14,000 he made in profit.Abdulrahman al-Tuwaijri, chairman of Saudi regulator the Capital Market Authority, highlighted a bigger case going through the courts involving a trader who has allegedly profited by SR400m ($106.7m) through manipulating share prices in the period between 2007 and early 2008. Syrian president in IranSyrian president Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday congratulated counterpart Mahmoud Ahmedinejad and “the Iranian people” during his one-day visit to Iran.Assad insisted that relations between the two regional allies and their position on the Middle East issues should remain unchanged during Ahmedinejad’s second four-year tenure.MPS PROPOSE BILL TO COUNTER ‘SOFT’ THREATSMember of Parliament’s National Security and Foreign policy commission, Avaz Heydarpoor, told IRNA a proposed $20 million bill will be examined next week to counter soft U.S. threats and conspiracies.The bill was proposed by a number of Majlis representatives to unveil cases of human rights violations in the U.S. and other western states.Thursday, August 20HEWLETT-PACKARD QUESTIONED ABOUT SALES IN IRAN, SYRIAThe U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has questioned HP’s Dubai-based distributor, Redington Gulf’s sale to Iran, Syria and Sudan.In a letter to H-P’s subsidiary, SEC has asked “the nature and extend” of the past, present and future dealings and contracts with the three countries. In 2008 sales to Iran amounted to $120 million.News reports said the SEC might be asking similar questions of other companies that do business in such countries.KARROUBI TO PRESENT RAPE EVIDENCEIn a letter published in Saham News, reformist cleric Mehdi Karroubi has asked officials, including President Mahmoud Ahmedinejad, Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Larijani, former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani and the state prosecutor to attend a meeting to present evidence of the dismissed rape allegations of some detained post-election protesters.Friday, August 21IRAN TO ALLOW IAEA GREATER MONITORINGAccording to a report by the Wall Street Journal Iran agreed with UN inspectors to grant greater monitoring for Tehran’s Natanz as well as the heavy-water reactor.The accord breaks a month-long impasse between Iran and the UN’s IAEA. Iran has until September to give President Obama a response regarding its nuclear program.Meanwhile the U.S., Britain, France and Germany are planning to hold high-level talks on Iran’s nuclear program with Russia and China on September 2, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said.Saturday, August 21NATIONAL DOCTOR’S DAYAugust 23 is National Doctors Day, which marks the birth anniversary of Ibn Sina, Avicenna (c. 980 - 1037), a Persian polymath and the foremost physician and philosopher of his time. He was also an astronomer, chemist, geologist, logician, paleontologist, mathematician, physicist, poet, psychologist, scientist and teacher.According to official figures, there are about 110,000 general practitioners and specialists working across the country. They sometimes earn less than those in occupations requiring lower levels of qualification and expertise, despite the often grueling challenges they face in their work.Mehr News agency reports that insufficient effort has been made to avert the problems; perhaps people think that doctors have no serious troubles. Unfortunately it seems that they have been consigned to oblivion.Lack of job security is the greatest dilemma facing doctors..