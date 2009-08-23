Tehran censures Argentina for meddling in Iran’s internal affairs

TEHRAN -- Foreign Ministry spokesman Hassan Qashqavi has denounced Argentinean officials for meddling in Iran’s internal affairs.

“The Argentinean officials’ recent stance was clear interference in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s internal affairs and we strongly condemn this illegal action,” he said in a statement on Sunday.On Friday, some Argentinean officials said the nomination of Ahmad Vahidi for the post of defense minister was outrageous because they said he was involved in the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people.“We advise (Argentinean officials) to search for the real perpetrators of this terrorist act. According to documents in Argentina, the real agents can be identified,” Qashqavi added.Despite its claims about comprehensive investigations since 1994, the Argentinean judicial system has not been able to provide a shred of hard evidence implicating any Iranian official, he noted.He added, “Indirect, totally untrue, and contradictory testimony by a number of Mojahedin Khalq Organization members and other counter-revolutionary agents, who are sought by Interpol, is the only evidence that the Argentinean prosecutor has been able to present.”Argentinean Judge Juan José Galeano, who was previously in charge of the investigations and whose claims are still used by Prosecutor Alberto Nisman to fabricate charges against the country, was convicted of taking a $400,000 bribe and was dismissed from his post, Qashqavi pointed out.Galeano played a significant role in destroying documents which showed the bombing was carried out by other Zionist groups, he stated.Galeano perverted the course of justice and diverted attention from the real culprits and now Nisman has used his allegations to fabricate charges against the Islamic Republic, Qashqavi added