‘U.S., Israel responsible for recent unrest in Iraq’

TEHRAN (ISNA) - Iranian ambassador to Iraq Hassan Kazemi Qomi said that the U.S. and Israel are responsible for the recent unrests in Iraq.

""Basically, Zionist regime does not want stability in Iraq, since it is worried about existence of a secure and stabled Iraq because of its social and cultural entity,"" he told Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA).He also added this insecure atmosphere in Iraq is associated with the country's parliamentary election and continued ""Americans are responsible for these unrests; before their withdrawal of Iraqi cities, they should have provided Iraqi police and army with equipment to tackle against these terrorist actions.""He added the remaining members of Baath party, former ruling Iraqi party, are among groups seeking instability in Iraq.Qomi pointed out to this year's referendum in Iraq for the withdrawal of foreign forces from the country and said ""Baath groups want to change Iraqi's minds on the government's performance.""He added Iraqi nation and government have been fully aware that allies of the U.S. and those helped the former Iraqi President Saddam Hossein in war against Iran are supporting terrorists from beyond Iraqi borders.Members of Baath party have explicitly declared in their notices that their measures are against Iraqi nation, he added.