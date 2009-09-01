Hormozgan Steel to come on stream in Feb.

TEHRAN — The construction of Hormozgan Steel project with 1.6 million tons capacity which is 87 percent complete will commence work on February 4, 2010.

The Mehr News Agency cited Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation organization (IMIDRO) reporting that the investment in this project is $345 million and 4.37 trillion rials.This project will create 3,000 direct and 12,000 indirect jobs.IMIDRO is an industrial organization which aims to survey, prepare for and undertake construction, development, equipment and renovation projects in metallurgy production industries, mining and exploitation of minerals, as well as operating discovery plans