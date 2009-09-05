U.S., S. Korea in top-level talks on N. Korea

SEOUL (AFP) -- The United States and South Korea on Saturday held top-level talks to discuss ways to press North Korea to return to disarmament talks, a day after the communist state's renewed nuclear saber-rattling.

Stephen Bosworth, the White House's special representative on North Korea, met with Wi Wung-Lac, South Korea's chief delegate to six-party talks on disarming North Korea, an AFP journalist on the scene said.Bosworth, who is visiting the region for talks aimed at restarting the six-party talks which the North is boycotting, declined to comment on details of his meeting with Wi pending a press briefing on Sunday.But Yonhap news agency said Bosworth and Wi reviewed the North's claim on Friday that it was building more plutonium-based atomic weapons and had made progress on enriching uranium and discussed a coordinated response.“As the North is raising tensions and making conciliatory gestures at the same time, the two reviewed the situation and discussed a coordinated response,” Yonhap quoted an informed source as saying.In a defiant response to tougher UN sanctions imposed after the nuclear test, Pyongyang said Friday that experimental uranium enrichment was entering the completion phase.Reprocessing of spent fuel rods was also in the final phase and extracted plutonium was being weaponized, it said.The U.S. government said it was “very concerned” by the claims, and vowed to stand firm on the tough international sanctions imposed on North Korea in the aftermath of its nuclear and missile tests this year.“We continue to be committed to ensuring that North Korea upholds its international obligations and we continue to strongly implement the sanctions that were approved,” White House spokesman Robert Gibbs said.“Our goal continues to be, and will continue to be the denuclearization” of the Korean peninsula, he said.The U.S. has repeatedly said it wants Pyongyang to return to six-party disarmament talks, which group the two Koreas, the US, Japan, Russia and China. State Department spokesman Ian Kelly said: “In general, we are very concerned by these claims that they're moving closer to the weaponisation of nuclear materials.”South Korea Friday pledged a “stern” response to North Korean “threats and provocations” as Japan's incoming government said it would maintain a tough stance.“We will respond with stern sanctions” against Pyongyang's missile and nuclear activities, said Katsuya Okada, who, it was reported Saturday, is set to become Japan's new foreign minister after his Democratic Party of Japan won elections last weekend.He said it was “extremely regrettable” that North Korea ignored the UN Security Council decisions and took such “provocative actions.”“It's important to let the North Koreans know -- by keeping sanctions against them -- that there is nothing to be gained for them if they take such a difficult attitude,” he said.European Union foreign ministers also voiced concern but Russia urged talks on the North Korean nuclear deadlock.The North had recently struck a more conciliatory note after months of tension, but said Friday it was prepared “for both dialogue and sanctions.”Pyongyang for years denied U.S. allegations of a secret enriched uranium bomb-making program, in addition to the admitted plutonium-based operation which fueled two nuclear tests, the first staged in 2006.But on June 13, a day after the UN punished Pyongyang's latest test conducted in May with tighter sanctions, the North vowed to start an enriched uranium program and to extract more plutonium from spent fuel rods at its Yongbyon reactor.Photo:U.S. special envoy for N. Korea Stephen Bosworth (left) shakes hands with S. Korean nuclear envoy Wi Sung-lac during their meeting at the foreign ministry in Seoul.