Turkey and Armenia getting closer to peace?

In a breakthrough that came about after a century of hostilities Turkey and Armenia signed two protocols to establish diplomatic relations, the two countries announced Monday. In talks brokered by Switzerland the two countries’ foreign ministries said that they would begin talks aimed at producing a formal agreement.

The protocols said the border, which has been closed for more than 15 years, would be opened within two months of the ratification of each country’s Parliament. The ratification process is expected to be completed within six weeks.The protocols also call for the formation of an international history commission to study the Armenian genocide, the central dispute between the two nations that started at the end of the Ottoman Empire. Armenia claims that from 1915 to 1918 more than one million Armenians were massacred by the Ottoman Turk government. There is little dispute among historians about the genocide. However, Ankara differs over the number of Armenians killed in the conflict that Turkey defines as civil war.France has already classified this incident genocide, and it is presently under debate in the U.S. Congress. The Islamic Republic has chosen to stay neutral on the issue.The two countries have never had diplomatic relations, and their border has been closed since 1993, when Armenia and Azerbaijan went to war over the enclave of Nagomo-Karabakh. Turkey supported Azerbaijan during the dispute.Nagomo-Karabakh is mainly populated by ethnic Armenians. The enclave broke away from Azerbaijan in the late 1980s, sparking a 1992-94 war between Armenian-backed separatists and the Azeri army.Over 35,000 people were killed in the civil war and over one million people were displaced. A ceasefire was agreed in 1994 but the territory remains under Armenian control.There are still minor skirmishes at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border where two formidable forces face each other. Armenia called in the Russian forces who face Turkey, a NATO country.Turkey’s President Abdullah Gul’s “Football Diplomacy” in September 2008, created hopes for a friendship when he became the first modern Turkish leader to visit Armenia, for a football World Cup qualifier (which Armenia lost). The return match is scheduled in Istanbul and President Serge Sargsyan of Armenia is invited to attend.At the same time, the Swiss mediated talks which began last year yielded results when Armenia agreed to normalize border and trade ties before the genocide and other contentious issues could be discussed.Olli Rehn, the European enlargement commissioner, who oversees Turkey’s EU membership application, welcomed the deal as a step forward.Turkey is under pressure from EU members to normalize its relations with Armenia and ease laws on its minority Kurd population to allow for free expression of political beliefs and stop suppression of Kurdish culture.Last week, Turkey signaled the opening of new talks with its Kurdish minority, a conflict that has killed over 40,000 people.On the other hand open borders can only help Armenia’s battered economy. First of all Armenian industries’ will have access to some 70 million Turkish consumers and secondly its role as a transit country will be greatly expanded.The regional countries have a lot to benefit too from a peaceful neighborhood