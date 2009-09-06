Iran, Venezuela should fortify independence front: Leader

TEHRAN - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said that Iran and Venezuela should fortify the newly established independence front.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran and Venezuela should increase cooperation… to further strengthen the newly established independence front,” he said in a meeting with Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Tehran on Sunday.The Supreme Leader pointed out that the U.S. has recently suffered a number of setbacks in many parts of the world, and this shows that the United States is a power in decline and the world is changing.The U.S. has paid dearly for its setbacks in Iraq, Afghanistan, Lebanon, and Palestine, but its failure in its efforts to undermine the Islamic Republic of Iran has been even greater, Ayatollah Khamenei added.“The situation in Latin America has also changed, and in the region once called the backyard of the U.S.,” a new force has emerged and it is growing day by day, he added.Chavez said that during his visit to Iran, Tehran and Caracas agreed to increase cooperation.“The only way to foil the enemies’ plots is through unity and cooperation,” he added