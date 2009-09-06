Iran, Venezuela sign several accords

TEHRAN (Xinhua) - Iran and Venezuela have signed several accords in Tehran, the IRIB reported on Sunday.

Iran and Venezuela signed several accords in Tehran before the farewell ceremony for Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, the report said without elaborating on the details of the accords.During the talks, presidents of Iran and Venezuela stressed boosting of bilateral ties between the two countries.""The time of dominance of arrogant powers (implying the West) on the revolutionary nations has ended,"" Ahmadinejad was quoted as saying.Iran and Venezuela have the important missions to help the poor and revolutionary nations as well as expand the anti-Imperialism front, the TV quoted him as saying.Chavez, who was accompanied by a high-ranking delegation, arrived in Tehran following his visits to Libya, Algeria and Syria. He is also scheduled to travel to Belarus, Russia, Turkmenistan and Spain after being seen off by Iranian officials on Sunday.