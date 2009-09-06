Drought a 'hiccup' in India growth story: analysts

NEW DELHI (AFP) – India's economy may stumble due to a widespread drought but analysts say it is set to return to strong growth in the medium-term thanks to its huge population and infrastructure spending.

The poor rains are “a near-term hiccup in the evolving rise of the Indian economy,” said Rajeev Malik, economist at Australia's Macquarie Securities.Analysts are betting demand generated by India's population of nearly 1.2 billion people and the need to modernize its dilapidated airports, roads, ports and other infrastructure will keep Asia's third-largest economy humming.“Like China, India has ample long-term growth potential, especially with its large population and vast underdeveloped areas,” said Sherman Chan, economist at Moody's Economy.com.India has an ambitious target of investing 500 billion dollars during a five-year period to 2012 to update transport links and other services.Even though it is flagging badly on reaching that goal, “the need to improve infrastructure will keep overall economic activity buoyant in coming years,” said Chan, who sees India's growth back at nine percent levels by 2012-13.Data last week showed the economy grew by 6.1 percent year-on-year in the three months to June, picking up pace from the previous quarter when it expanded by 5.8 percent.The numbers signaled the emergence of Asia's third-largest economy from the global downturn, albeit at a slower rate than giant neighbor China which grew 7.9 percent in the same period, analysts said.The expansion has been spurred by government stimulus and aggressive monetary easing that has made loans cheaper.The drought, which has gripped nearly half of India's 626 districts, could slow growth in coming quarters though.“The second quarter (July-September) will be worse and maybe the third quarter also” with growth only picking up in the fourth quarter, top government economic planner Montek Singh Ahluwalia said.He projected growth of 6.3 percent for this fiscal year to March 2010, down from 6.7 percent the previous year and from at least nine percent in the previous three years.But even that is a remarkable performance, say analysts.Despite the combination of drought and the fallout of the global financial crisis, expected growth in 2009-10 of more than six percent is better than that seen during other dry spells, T.N. Ninan, columnist of leading financial daily Business Standard pointed out.“Compare that with growth in previous drought years -- four percent in 2002-03, 3.3 percent in 1987-88. In the 1970s, GDP (gross domestic product) used to actually shrink in drought years,” he said.“In all the dust raised by the mayhem of a world in crisis, we have missed seeing the real story -- which is the strength and bounce there is now in the Indian system.”Car sales testify to the economy's vigor, analysts say.Total sales of India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki, majority-owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor, rose 41.6 percent to 84,808 vehicles in August, according to new figures.And two newly published indices measuring services and manufacturing showed continued expansion.“I don't think the drought will mess up growth prospects too much,” said Dharmakirti Joshi, economist at ratings agency Crisil. “While agriculture growth will be hit, other areas will pick up, such as industry.”Still, the drought has brought misery for farmers and driven up food prices, threatening a flare-up of dormant inflation.Spending on drought relief measures could also raise India's already wide projected budget deficit of 6.8 percent of GDP -- the highest in 16 years, analysts say.But despite setbacks, the country's economic Planning Commission forecasts growth could be eight percent next year and nine percent in 2011-12, the minimum the government says is needed to help relieve still crushing widespread poverty.“The long-term India 'growth' story hasn't died -- it's simply delayed by the weather gods,” said Deepak Lalwani, India director at London's Astaire and Partners brokerage.Photo: This file picture taken on May 14, 2009 shows an Indian farmer and his son walking over their parched paddy field on the outskirts of Agartala. (Photo: AFP)