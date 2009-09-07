Riyadh responsible for fate of Iranian disappeared in S. Arabia

TEHRAN – The Saudi officials are responsible for determining the fate of an Iranian national, Shahram Amiri, who disappeared in Saudi Arabia in May, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

According to consulate-related conventions, Riyadh must determine the fate of Amiri, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hassan Qashqavi said in a statement.Amiri has never been heard from since he disappeared on May 31 in Saudi Arabia.Qashqavi added that Iran’s embassy in Riyadh, its consulate in Jeddah, and Iranian officials in charge of the Hajj committee have presented the relevant evidences to Saudi police and security officials.And although the Saudi officials have confirmed the receipt of the evidences as well as Amiri’s entry to their country, they have not presented any clear response about his whereabouts and this delay is “dubious”, he noted.Qashqavi expressed hope that the Saudi officials will make any necessary efforts to decide the fate of Amiri