Germany: Politics won't rule GM's sale of Opel

General Motors Corp. isn't under any major political influence to pick a buyer for its European car business, Adam Opel GmbH, German Finance Minister Peer Steinbrueck said on Saturday.

Steinbrueck said he told U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner once again that the German government favors a bid by Canadian car parts maker Magna International Inc. and Russia's state-owned Sberbank over Belgian investor RHJ International.The U.S. won't get involved in GM's decision, which could come at a board meeting on Tuesday, he said.“My impression is that the American government very clearly sees the decision as the responsibility of the General Motors board,” he told reporters on the margins of economy talks between the Group of 20 largest economies in London.GM would make its decision on “very narrow economic” grounds, Steinbrueck said.Germany has been deeply engaged in the Opel sale, promising billions of euros of rescue aid for the troubled car maker. Steinbrueck said he'd told Geithner that Germany favored the Magna bid because the companies had an “industrial concept” for the future of the car maker, which employs thousands of Germans.(Source: BusinessWeek)