U.S. backs down from missile shield in Eastern Europe

PRAGUE/WARSAW (Agencies) – U.S. President Barack Obama has told east European states he is backing away from plans for an anti-missile shield there, ABS-CBN News reported.

The shield, involving interceptor missiles in Poland and a radar complex in the Czech Republic, was promoted by Obama's predecessor George W. Bush to defend against any missile launches from what Washington called ""rogue"" states.""Today, shortly after midnight, Barack Obama telephoned me to announce that his government is backing away from the intention of building a missile defense radar on Czech territory,"" Czech Prime Minister Jan Fischer told reporters.A senior Polish source close to the negotiations told Reuters Warsaw had received a similar message. ""We will not have the interceptors for now.""A U.S. defense official said Washington was now examining an alternative to the ""large, fixed system"" of the shield. This would target short- and medium-range missiles rather than the long-range rockets seen until now as the threat.Under new plan, the United States would initially deploy ships with missile interceptors and in a second phase would field land-based defense systems.The Obama administration seeks to ""reset"" battered ties with Russia so that the two former Cold War foes can cooperate on fighting Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan and on reducing their vast arsenals of nuclear weapons.Russia is allowing the United States to move trains carrying supplies for U.S. forces across the country via Central Asia to Afghanistan, avoiding routes through Pakistan that had come under frequent attack from the Taliban.Diplomats in Moscow say Russian hardliners could read the shield backdown as a sign of U.S. weakness. Far from doing the bidding of the United States, they may instead press for further gains to shore up Russian power in the former Soviet bloc.Eastern European states, especially Poland and the Baltic states, saw the missile plan as a symbol of U.S. commitment to the defense of the region against any encroachment by former Soviet masters 20 years after the collapse of communist rule.Some east Europeans see Russia's brief war with Georgia last year and confrontations with Ukraine over gas supplies as symptoms of a Russian 'neo-imperialism' driven by a view of eastern Europe as belonging to Moscow's sphere of influence.""This would be very bad,"" said Witold Waszczykowski, deputy head of Poland's National Security Bureau which advises President Lech Kaczynski. ""Without the shield we would de facto be losing a strategic alliance with Washington.""Gates lashes out at critics of U.S. missile planU.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates on Saturday lashed out at critics of the new missile defense plan for Europe and insisted it was not a concession to Russia, as some charge.Gates, a Republican who served in senior positions under former President George H.W. Bush and his son, former President George W. Bush, wrote in an opinion article for the New York Times that the criticism of the plan is misguided.""I believe this is a very pragmatic proposal. I have found since taking this post that when it comes to missile defense, some hold a view bordering on theology that regards any change of plans or any cancellation of a program as abandonment or even breaking faith,"" Gates said.According to the Washington Post, the Bush plan was intended to intercept long-range Iranian missiles, but Iran has yet to develop long-range missiles and U.S. intelligence recently determined that Tehran is unlikely to have such missiles until between 2015 and 2020.As a result, Gates changed the plan to counter the possibility of short- and medium-range missiles.Since the plan was announced, Gates has been taking fire from Republicans as well as many military analysts. Democrats and arms control experts have welcomed the plan.Senator John McCain, ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, called the new plan ""misguided"" and said it was a concession to Russia and an abrogation of an agreement between the United States, the Czech Republic and Poland.Gates, however, said it was ""a better way forward"" and argued that Europe will still have missile defense under it. He said it was a distortion to call the new plan ""some sort of concession to Russia.""""Russia's attitude and possible reaction played no part in my recommendation to the president on this issue. Of course, considering Russia's past hostility toward American missile defense in Europe, if Russia's leaders embrace this plan, then that will be an unexpected -- and welcome -- change of policy on their part,"" he said.Clinton counters criticsSecretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton on Friday vigorously defended the administration's new approach to missile defense in Europe, according to the Associated Press.""We believe this is a decision that will leave America stronger and more capable of defending our troops, our interests and our allies,"" Clinton said in a speech at the Brookings Institution.""We will deploy missile defense sooner than the previous program,"" she said. ""We will be able to swiftly counter the threat posed by Iran's short- and medium-range ballistic missiles.""Clinton disputed critics who say that Obama's new approach will leave Europe less protection from a missile attack.""It does what missile defense is actually supposed to do,"" she said. ""It defends America and our allies.""She added that criticism of the Obama plan is ""not yet connected to the facts. We are not, quote, `shelving' missile defense. We are deploying missile defense sooner than the Bush administration planned to do so.""Clinton also said Poland and the Czech Republic are now at the top of the Obama administration's list of candidates to host land-based versions of the new missile interceptor.""We would never, never walk away from our allies,"" she said, adding, ""We will continue to cooperate closely with both"" Poland and the Czech Republic.She said a U.S. Patriot antimissile unit will do rotational duty in Poland, and the U.S. will do ""close missile defense research and development"" with Czech companies.Putin commends Obama for shelving missile planOn Friday, Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin praised decision by Obama to cancel the anti-ballistic missile plan in Eastern Europe, suggesting that the move would lead to improved relations between their countries.""I very much hope that this correct and brave decision will be followed by others,"" Putin said as quoted by the San Francisco Chronicle.