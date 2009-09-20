Czech senators to file Lisbon Treaty complaint on Sept. 29

PRAGUE (AFP) -- A group of Czech right-wing senators will file a new constitutional complaint against the European Union's reforming Lisbon Treaty this month, causing diplomatic fears of a new delay of several months.

“We are asking for an assessment of the treaty's compliance with the constitutional order,” said senator Jiri Oberfalzer, a senator for the Czech Civic Democrats.The complaint, to be filed on September 29, may further delay the already lengthy ratification of the text, aimed at streamlining decision-making in the 27-nation bloc.Parts of the treaty already came under the Czech constitutional court's scrutiny last year, following a similar complaint from senators, but the court then ruled the treaty was in line with the constitution.“We will now complain about dozens of provisions (of the text),” Oberfalzer told AFP, in the latest threat to the treaty.However Oberfalzer remained realistic: “I am not expecting the court to declare the treaty invalid,” he said.“But I think we could do the same thing as the German constitutional court, which has defined the conditions under which the Treaty of Lisbon could be aligned with the German constitution and suspend the ratification process until this is done,” he said.Talk of further delays to the treaty, which has already been rejected once by Irish voters, caused consternation among European leaders at an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday where Czech Prime Minister Jan Fischer informed his European counterparts that a delay could be possible.“There was an explanation from the Czech prime minister and I said clearly that the if the Irish say 'yes' then there is no question of us remaining in this artistic flux with a Europe which won't have the institutions it deserves,” said French President Nicolas Sarkozy.“They were saying (at the summit) that there's going to be a constitutional tribunal that might delay the process for weeks,” one diplomat told AFP.That delay could be up to six months, according to some diplomats, presenting a political coup to eurosceptic Czech President Vaclav Klaus, who must formally sign and ratify the treaty on behalf of his country.Klaus said he will wait for the top Czech court ruling on the complaint from senators.A lengthy delay would also cause anxiety because British opposition leader David Cameron who has promised to hold a referendum on the treaty if it has not been fully ratified by all 27 EU nations by the time he comes to power.His Conservative party are firm favorites to win a British general election which Prime Minister Gordon Brown must call by next June at the latest, and will probably do so sooner.Ireland, the only nation constitutionally bound to put the Lisbon Treaty to public vote, will hold a second referendum next month, with latest opinion polls suggesting the “yes” camp will win this time round.The Czech Republic, Germany and Poland have also still to complete the ratification process.The treaty is needed as soon as possible in part so that a new European Commission can be named, as the treaty will change the make up of the EU's executive arm.The Lisbon reform treaty cleared one major hurdle in Germany on Friday where the upper house rubber-stamped the laws paving the way to its ratification following months of political wrangling and heated debate.