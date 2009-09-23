Obama: America cannot solve world's problems alone

UNITED NATIONS (AP) – President Barack Obama exhorted world leaders on Wednesday to step up and do their part in tackling global challenges in promoting security and prosperity rather than waiting for America to do it alone.

“The people of the world want change,” Obama said in his first address to the UN General Assembly. “They will not long tolerate those who are on the wrong side of history.”In an era where fast-moving technology binds people across borders and old divides, Obama called for “a new era of engagement based on mutual interest and mutual respect.”Obama said he will never apologize for defending U.S. interests. But he sought to dispel what he said has become “an almost reflexive anti-Americanism” that has swept the globe.To do so, Obama offered a litany of policy changes and actions his administration had undertaken during his first nine months in office, with the overarching message that the United States has no interest in a go-it-alone stance and instead wants to act as an equal partner with others on the world stage.“Those who used to chastise America for acting alone in the world cannot now stand by and wait for America to solve the world's problems alone,” Obama said in an address that carried a remarkably blunt tone.“The time has come for the world to move in a new direction,” Obama said. “Our work must begin now.”“In an era where our destiny is shared, power is no longer a zero-sum game,” Obama said. “No world order that elevates one nation or group of people over another will succeed. That is the future America wants.”Throughout Obama's remarks, the president received polite applause several times.Obama called on fellow leaders to help bring about a nuclear weapons-free world, to increase security from terrorists and promote peace between Israelis and Palestinians, to tackle climate change and to create more economic opportunity.“The world must stand together to demonstrate that international law is not an empty promise and that treaties will be enforced.”On the warming planet, he said “the danger posed by climate change cannot be denied — and our responsibility to meet it must not be deferred.”The president said “this is why the days when America dragged its feet on this issue are over.” He said he understood the temptation of nations to put economic recovery from recession ahead of work to address climate change, but said that must not be allowed to happen.Photo:President Obama addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday. (NYT/ Doug Mills)