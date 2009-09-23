Iran swine flu cases pass 400

Iranian health officials have detected nine new confirmed cases of swine flu in the past week, bringing the country's total toll to 400.

Head of the Iranian Health Ministry's Center for Disease Control Mohammad-Mehdi Gouya told ISNA that the number of individuals who have contracted the A/H1N1 flu virus in Iran is considerably less than that reported in neighboring countries.Gouya said that nine new patients had tested positive for the new flu virus in the past week, adding that the virus has claimed no new lives.He stressed that all treated cases had been discharged from hospital in good health.Gouya added that the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education is aiming to establish new measures to contain the epidemic in the flu season, which coincides with the start of school.He reported that special teams had been trained to tackle the spread of the virus in schools.The head of the Iranian Health Ministry's Center for Disease Control urged parents particularly those who have preschoolers to teach their kids to follow precautionary measures such as frequently washing their hands.Gouya also advised parents to visit a physician as soon as their child presents flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough and sore throat, adding that these children should rest at home and avoid public areas until they are healthy again.(Source: Press TV)