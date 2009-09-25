Al-Qaeda-linked inmates break out of Iraqi prison

Al-Qaeda-linked inmates awaiting execution were among 16 prisoners who escaped from an Iraqi prison on Wednesday, apparently crawling through a bathroom window in a makeshift jail on a former compound of Saddam Hussein.

U.S. aircraft and Iraqi patrols combined in a massive manhunt Thursday after the jailbreak in Saddam's hometown Tikrit.The escape highlighted the struggles for Iraqi authorities to maintain control over an overcrowded prison system and absorb thousands of detainees turned over by U.S. forces as part of a broad security pact.At least two senior officials were fired after the jailbreak.Few details on the fugitives were provided by Iraqi security chiefs. But five were Iraqis who were sentenced to death for terrorism-related crimes and links to al-Qaeda in Iraq, a Tikrit police officer said.---Other convicts----The other 11 escaped convicts were jailed on charges that include kidnapping and murder, and some were awaiting sentencing, the officer said.At least one - a 19-year-old inmate - was recaptured early on Thursday but the others remained at large.A full-scale curfew was imposed on the city of 250,000 after the escape and it was only eased before sundown on Thursday. Soldiers, however, expanded checkpoints and displayed wanted posters with photos of the fugitives. (Source: Telegraph.com)