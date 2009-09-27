Third-choice keeper Mannone first-class, says Wenger

LONDON (AFP) — Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger hailed third-choice goalkeeper Vito Mannone after his team's 1-0 win at Fulham, believing the hard-earned three points could be a turning point in the season.

The Italian 21-year-old produced a string of outstanding saves to deny Roy Hodgson's side before Robin Van Persie claimed victory with an excellently taken 52nd-minute goal.Mannone now looks likely to play in Tuesday's Champions League meeting with Olympiakos.""I believe you would give him 10 out of 10 because everything he did was right, and for a goalkeeper, that is the most important,"" said Wenger.""He stopped everything he had to stop and did not make any wrong decision,” he added.