Japan ex-finance minister takes helm of opposition LDP

TOKYO (AFP) -- Japan's conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) chose former finance minister Sadakazu Tanigaki as its new leader Monday as it struggles to rebuild after a crushing election defeat last month.

Tanigaki, 64, a political dove who has also held a number of other cabinet posts and is known as a consensus builder, was elected as LDP president, beating younger rivals Taro Kono and Yasutoshi Nishimura, both 46.He won 300 votes against 144 for Kono and 54 for Nishimura. In the ballot, LDP lawmakers cast 199 votes and party members 300.Tanigaki replaces Taro Aso, who stepped down as LDP president and prime minister after an August 30 election rout. The conservative party had been in power for more than half a century with only one interruption.The centre-left Democratic Party of Japan has formed a coalition government with two small parties under Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama.Hatoyama has vowed to steer Japan away from unrestrained capitalism toward a kinder society, promising cash allowances for child-raising, free high-school education, a higher minimum wage and an end to highway tolls.Tanigaki has argued that the LDP failed to pay attention to those people who suffered because of the market-led reforms of former LDP premier Junichiro Koizumi, who ruled from 2001 to 2006.