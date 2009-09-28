Global trade sees fastest rise for five years

Global trade rose at its fastest rate in more than five years in July, suggesting the economic recovery is feeding through into commerce.

An index compiled by the Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis, a Dutch research institute, showed the volume of world trade rising 3.5 per cent in July after a revised increase of 1.6 per cent in June.The numbers suggest the fall in trade over the past year, steeper than during the 1930s, was mainly caused by lack of demand rather than a breakdown in the trading system.The monthly data are volatile, but the three-month average figures also showed a sharp recovery, with volumes increasing for the first time since the three months to May 2008.Earlier this year the three-month average dropped more than 12 per cent.“The fact that global supply chains are getting back to normal is good news for export-dependent countries like Japan and Germany,” Julian Jessop, chief international economist at Capital Economics, said. “It shows that the fall in trade was primarily a demand effect.”The World Trade Organization on Friday set up an independent dispute panel to investigate a complaint by Brazil against U.S. anti-dumping duties on imports of Brazilian orange juice, writes Frances Williams in Geneva.Brazil is challenging a controversial U.S. method of calculating the duties known as “zeroing” which has already been ruled illegal in a host of other WTO disputes.In a separate case involving a successful challenge to U.S. cotton subsidies, Brazil said it planned to base permitted retaliation on U.S. subsidies in the 2009 fiscal year.Brazil claimed last month that this could trigger entitlement to target U.S. drug patents as well as imports of American goods.Tensions have risen, though, as the recession has intensified. The European Union on Friday imposed anti-dumping duties of nearly 40 per cent on imports of steel pipe from China. The decision, which followed a preliminary ruling earlier in the year, broke ground by imposing tariffs based only on the threat of damage to European groups from low-priced imports rather than requiring them to show actual lost sales.Georg Berrisch of Covington & Burling, the law firm that represented the European steel pipe producers, said: “The case shows that industries must not necessarily wait for injury to occur … to take measures against an onslaught of dumped Chinese imports.”Policymakers have been concerned that a shortage of trade finance – which assures exporters they will be paid – has contributed to the fall in trade.At its meeting in April, the G20 group of nations urged multilateral development banks and export credit agencies to increase support for trade finance, since when its cost has come down.But they remained uncertain over how much of the contraction in trade was caused by expensive financing.Robert Zoellick, president of the World Bank, estimates that trade finance caused no more than 10-15 percent of the fall.Some officials have also warned that a rising tide of protectionism has the potential to choke off a recovery in trade. But while protectionist actions such as emergency “antidumping” and “countervailing duty” tariffs have risen, the proportion of overall trade they currently affect probably remains small.(Source: FT.com)