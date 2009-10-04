India's chemical nightmare

India is on a countdown to a dark anniversary. This year, 3 December will mark 25 years since the Bhopal pesticide plant disaster. An Indian government minister recently claimed that it was time to “move on” from the tragedy. But even today India's poor are exposed to pesticides that can cause poisoning deaths and have been linked to widespread health disorders.

India is the world's largest producer and user of endosulfan, an insecticide used on cotton and other crops that is banned in 62 countries. This toxic substance certainly does an effective job of killing pests. But it has also been linked to physical and mental defects in poor farmers and their families within India and across the globe. Studies have shown endosulfan to accumulate in a mother's breast milk and it has been linked to appalling birth deformities.India remains predominately a nation of impoverished farming villages. Its rural lands are the world's biggest and most enduring poverty trap, with malnutrition levels higher than those seen in sub-Saharan Africa. The Indian government constantly falls over itself to declare love for the aam aadmi, or common man – and also proudly flogs him cheap endosulfan to help him grow crops. Scores of Indian firms produce it. One of the largest is Hindustan Insecticides, which is owned by the government of India.The tropical southern state of Kerala is the corner of India where the word “endosulfan” is perhaps most widely known. Here, cashew plantations were sprayed with the chemical from aircraft throughout the 1980s and 1990s. The spraying has been blamed for a present-day human catastrophe, becoming known as “Kerala's Bhopal”. The state government has acknowledged that several hundred people died from complications related to the endosulfan spraying. Their next of kin survive on compensation packages. Studies have claimed that the sprayed region has experienced unusually high levels of severe sicknesses. Deformities seen in babies have included a condition known as “stag horn limbs”.But the Indian government maintains its right to sell endosulfan nationally and internationally. In the words of a report released by the Environmental Justice Foundation in September, “the Indian government, a major producer, vigorously opposes any international ban, stymieing efforts by other nations to safeguard human health”.Two United Nations conventions are currently analyzing endosulfan in the context of worldwide human health. The Rotterdam Convention exists to promote responsible handling, correct labeling and information-sharing on potentially harmful substances. In October 2008, at a meeting of the convention, Indian delegates tried to derail a popular international consensus to guarantee the rights of importing nations to be fully informed of endosulfan's potential effects. India's actions ensured that any decision has been delayed until 2010.Meanwhile, the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants is considering the merits of a worldwide endosulfan ban. India, needless to say, is lobbying frantically to block this.The argument that endosulfan is simply a necessity for farmers has been widely lambasted. Sri Lanka banned it in 1998 after a spate of severe pesticide poisonings. According to the Environmental Justice Foundation, “a 2008 study concluded this ban did not affect the yield sizes of any of the 13 evaluated crops for 1990-2003, nor did it increase the cost of rice production”.But impoverished India craves the profits from this suspect substance. It has exported endosulfan to more than 70 countries in the last five years. Between 2007 and 2008 alone, India's endosulfan exports totaled more than $150m.An Indian government submission to the Stockholm Convention dated from June 2009 argues that “endosulfan still provides a much needed cost-effective crop protection tool, especially in developing countries, where its availability could make a significant difference to the grower's profit or loss”. It adds: “Because of its unique mode of action it provides a valuable product in situations where high resistance to other insecticides has been developed.” India has also disputed the scientific claims of endosulfan's high toxicity.Meanwhile, farming communities across Africa, Asia and South America are constantly pushed deeper into poverty by poisonings caused by the world's colossal pesticide industry. The Indian government's backing of endosulfan threatens to undermine its reputation a flag-bearer for the world's poor.More and more nations are stepping forward to ban this pesticide from their lands – but endosulfan cannot actually be contained within national borders. Due to its tendency to evaporate and spread through the atmosphere, it can be transported across vast distances by the wind. Scientists have even found polar bears in the Arctic to be contaminated.All eyes must now be directed to Geneva, where a Stockholm Convention review committee will meet on 12 October to further consider the endosulfan case. The only solution is a worldwide ban, and only immense pressure from the international community will cause India to yield.(Source: The Guardian)