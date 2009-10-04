Fergie slams 'unfit' Wiley

Sir Alex Ferguson has hit out at referee Alan Wiley, accusing the Staffordshire official of ""not being fit enough"" to do his job.

Wiley, the fourth official for last month's controversial Manchester derby, was in charge at Old Trafford on Saturday as an injury-time own-goal from Anton Ferdinand salvaged United a point against Sunderland in a 2-2 draw.Ferguson claimed Wiley had not played the correct amount of added time because he had failed to add on an additional minute to the four already signalled once United scored.""I was disappointed with the referee,"" said Ferguson.""He didn't add on any time for the goal. He played four minutes and two seconds.""He was also walking up the pitch for the second goal needing a rest. He was not fit enough for a game of that standard.""The pace of the game demanded a referee who was fit. He was not fit. It is an indictment of our game.""He was taking 30 seconds to book a player. He was needing a rest. It was ridiculous.""Ferguson conceded his side did not play well and he was not happy with Sunderland's second goal when Kenwyne Jones outjumped Ben Foster to head home.""It was a soft goal to lose,"" added Ferguson.""Our passing was very poor in the first half. In the end we needed to show some great qualities to get something out of the game on a day when we played really badly.""(Source: Skysports)