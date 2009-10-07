U.S. behind arrest of Iranian pilgrim in Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Manouchehr Mottaki has said the U.S. is behind the arrest of the Iranian pilgrim, Shahram Amiri, in Saudi Arabia.

""We have found documents that prove U.S. interference in the disappearance of the Iranian pilgrim Shahram Amir in Saudi Arabia,"" Mottaki told reporters on Wednesday.""We hold the Saudi Arabian government responsible for Shahram Amiri's situation and consider the U.S. to be involved in his arrest,"" he added.Amiri, a researcher at Malek Ashtar University, went missing during a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia in June.The missing pilgrim has not been heard from since his last call at the beginning of his trip, his wife has said.Mottaki added Iran is seriously pursuing the Shahram Amir case.Elsewhere in his talks, Mottaki said he held talks with the United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon in New York about the Iranians who have been arrested in foreign countries at the U.S. request or have been extradited to the U.S..Elsewhere in his interview, Mottaki said Iran will not sign the additional protocol to the NPT as he said it is not obligatory.He said Iran’s nuclear activities are within the IAEA safeguards agreement will remain so in the future