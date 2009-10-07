Early stimulus exit would hurt South Korea’s recovery: finance minister

SEOUL (Bloomberg) -- South Korea Finance Minister Yoon Jeung Hyun said unwinding economic stimulus policies too soon would “impede” a recovery and risk a return to a recession.

“Premature implementation of exit strategies may impede the emerging recovery and cause the economy to fall into a double-dip recession,” Yoon said in prepared text of a speech to be delivered at the annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in Istanbul. On the other hand, he added, “too late an implementation may give rise to market uncertainties and bring about another bubble.”Policy makers worldwide are trying to determine when to withdraw funds that they pumped into their economies to spur a recovery from the worst global recession since the Great Depression. Unwinding the measures too early could choke off the revival, while waiting too long may fan inflation.Yoon said in an interview earlier this week that South Korea still needs an expansionary economic policy and the central bank has other tools available before raising interest rates should it need to contain an increase in asset prices. The economy was one of the first in Asia to recover from the global financial crisis, expanding 2.6 percent in the second quarter, the quickest pace since 2003.“Strategies should be developed in a concerted manner based on internationally agreed principles,” Yoon said. “I call on the IMF to promptly establish the criteria for exit strategies, and come up with specific solutions to provide even-handed, candid and independent surveillance on member countries.”Yoon urged nations to “reject protectionism” to allow the global economy to return to a pre-crisis level of growth.