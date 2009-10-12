Judiciary chief expresses support for SIO

TEHRAN -- Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Larijani has urged State Inspectorate Organization officials to vigilantly perform their duties and vowed to defend their inspections at all costs.

“I assure the director of the State Inspectorate Organization and other staff of the organization that I will defend your inspections. However, this power and jurisdiction should not be abused,” he said during a visit to the SIO headquarters on Monday.If an official violates the law, the inspectors should seriously deal with him even though it may have some costs, he said, adding, “We are ready to pay the costs.”Ayatollah Larijani also stated that the SIO should not become involved in political games and should not create hindrances blocking the way of the administration because “the administration is legal and (we) should help it.”Elsewhere in his remarks, the Judiciary chief said that abiding by the law should be a part of the nation’s culture.It is not possible to monitor everyone in society; rather, abiding by the law should become part of the culture, he observed.Everyone should obey the law even if they think there are flaws in the law; otherwise, the situation will become chaos, the Judiciary chief noted