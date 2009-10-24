Iran warns against “U.S.-led” arms race in outer space

Iran's deputy ambassador to the United Nations calls for global act to prevent the militarization and weaponization of outer space as an arms race in outer space is apparently emerging.

Speaking at the Fourth Committee of the UN General Assembly, Ishaq Ale-Habib expressed 'deep concern' over any arms race in outer space.He urged the global community to step up efforts to ensure that the exploration and use of outer space would only be directed toward peaceful purposes.The envoy added that Iran's space missions including the launch of Kavoshgar and Omid satellites as well as Safir satellite carrier were all in line with its policy of making use of space for peaceful purposes.The Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to work with the international community in preventing the militarization of outer space, Ale-Habib reiterated.China and Russia both have criticized U.S. plans for space-based weapons including plans to deploy a missile interceptor system in outer space.""Outer space is now facing the looming danger of weaponization,"" said Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi at the 65-nation Conference on Disarmament in Geneva in mid August.In 2007, then Russian President Vladimir Putin blasted U.S. plans for space-based weapons.Answering to a question about the reason behind a Chinese anti-satellite weapons test, Putin pointed the finger of blame towards Washington saying ""At the same time, I would like to note that China was not the first country to conduct such a test.""Beijing and Moscow have called for negotiations over an additional treaty that could prevent an arms race in outer space.In 2008, the two also submitted a draft treaty text about additional outer space agreements to the UN Conference on Disarmament.The U.S., however has expressed its opposition to additional outer space treaties claiming that such an accord would be too difficult to verify and that no additional outer space treaties are needed because there is currently no arms race in outer space.(Source: Press TV)