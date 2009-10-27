The government was under pressure to fully reverse a cut in Territorial Army funding, despite finding £2.5 million to restore one training day a month for reservists.

Some Conservative MPs who have been lobbying the Ministry of Defense welcomed the move but demanded they go further and restore the full £20 million that has been cut from the budget.The Government now faces a possible Commons defeat tomorrow night over the cuts. Several senior Labour MPs attacked defense ministers over the cutbacks in the Commons leaving Gordon Brown in no doubt about the strength of feeling on his own side.MPs are furious that TA soldiers are having cut in training hours - a move which, it is claimed, will demoralize reservists and lead to many leaving the Armed Forces.The onslaught was led by John Reid, the former defense secretary, and Bruce George, the former chairman of the Commons Defense Select Committee.Yesterday, The Daily Telegraph revealed that ministers were desperate to fend off a political row over the cuts and that more money would be offered. Bill Rammall, the Armed Forces Minister, told MPs that £2.5 million had been found after “listening to concerns” about the cuts. He said it would enable reservists to have one training night a month.Mr. Rammall told MPs: “As a Government we do listen. The Secretary of State has decided on a small adjustment compared to our original proposals to ensure continuity for those not immediately deploying to Afghanistan and to help retention.“All TA personnel will now receive at least one training night per month in this financial year.”He said it would reduce by £2.5 million, the £20 million expected to be saved by stopping training for six months.But Liam Fox, the shadow defense secretary branded the Government's policy on training for the TA a “shambles”. He asked Mr. Rammall: “Does the Government really understand the ethos of volunteering or the effect this could have on future available numbers? For many the TA is a habit: break the habit, break the TA.”Mark Lancaster, the Conservative MP and member of the TA, said he welcomed the move.But he added: “This is a small step in the right decision. I hope there will be more steps in the year ahead.”He said he feared that the move was not enough and that some soldiers were, despite assurances from the Prime Minister and Mr. Rammall, were being deployed “at risk” because of lack of training.A succession of Labour MPs also demanded further moves to halt the cuts. Bruce George, who was chair of the Defense Select Committee for eight years until 2005, urged Mr. Rammall to think again and that the money should be found. He said: “Is it possible, even at this stage, that such a small amount of money, which must be minuscule compared to the overall defense budget, can be looked at seriously again?“Does it not send the wrong message? Is it not the most effective element of our entire defense budget? Surely some other area could be plundered if necessary in the short term, but not send that wrong message, that erroneous message, a potentially damaging message?”The Conservatives have called a Commons debate and MPs will be asked to vote on whether the £20 cut in TA spending should be reversed.The outpouring of anger from the Labour benches means the Government faces the prospect of a defeat similar to that it suffered over the Gurkhas earlier this year.George Howarth, a former defense minister, issued a stinging rebuke of the cuts and said there was already evidence that it was hurting.John Reid, the former defense secretary, urged Mr. Rammall to “keep his decision under careful review.”He said: “I would not like to see us get into an intransigent position where we have taken a decision that we cannot back off, and then discover it is having an effect on that reservoir of people on which the Armed Forces depend, which includes the TA.”(Source: Telegraph)