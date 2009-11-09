Moscow recognizes Iran's positive diplomacy

Russia's deputy foreign minister has praised Iran's positive approach during its Vienna negotiations with world powers.

“The outcome of the discussions which took place in Vienna from October 19 to 21st with the participation of the Iranian delegation is a very promising one,” said Sergey Ryabkov, on an official visit to Tehran, in an interview with Press TV.“I do believe that there is room for compromise and improvement if the political will is there, and this is consistently the view of Moscow on this issue,” said the Russian diplomat.He also noted that the talks held in Austria between the representatives of Iran, France, Russia, the U.S. and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on providing fuel for the Tehran nuclear reactor were purely economic in nature.Ryabkov plans to hold further talks with Iranian officials during his stay in Tehran.On Sunday, the Russian official met with the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Saeed Jalili, who reassured him that Tehran was always ready to continue discussions on its package of proposals.Following the Vienna meeting, sources close to the talks said Iran seeks to exchange its low-grade uranium (enriched to the level of 3.5 percent) with the required 20-percent-enriched fuel in a simultaneous swap.The Tehran reactor needs the higher enriched uranium to produce medical radioisotopes for cancer treatment and other therapeutic and diagnostic procedures.Meanwhile, there are also reports that Iran may have no plans whatsoever to ship its low-enriched uranium aboard.Last Thursday, the chairman of Iran's parliamentary Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy Alaeddin Boroujerdi said that the shipment of Iran's nuclear fuel abroad was totally out of the question, whether it is done in multi stages or all at once.The senior lawmaker added that Iran was still exploring ways to supply the Tehran reactor with the required fuel, noting that no final decision has yet been reached on the matter.