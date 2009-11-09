Bank Mellat activities in Malaysia legal

KUALA LUMPUR – Zeti Akhtar Aziz, Governor of Malaysia’s central bank said the activities of Bank Mellat of Iran in that country are lawful.

IRNA news agency reported the governor saying that all banking and financial activities in that country are supervised according to international standards and if foreign banks operate outside the legal framework, the Malaysian central bank will stop their activities.IRNA quoted Bank, Insurance and Public Firms Deputy of the Iranian Ministry of Economy and Finance, Asghar Abolhassani saying on Saturday that Bank Mellat has reviewed the reasons put forward for sanctioning the Malaysian branch of the bank but found no specific point or persuasive reason for this action.The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday announced sanctions against the Malaysian subsidiary of Iran’s Bank Mellat, which Washington says helps finance the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction