Media amazed at INLA director’s claim about huge change in Iran’s reading habits

TEHRAN -- Iranian media is very surprised by the recent declaration of Iran National Library and Archives (INLA) director Ali-Akbar Ash’ari over the dramatic jump in Iran’s daily per capita book reading time from two minutes to 18 minutes every 24 hours within a year’s time!

At a conference organized by the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization (IIDO) in Mashhad in April 2008, Ash’ari had noted that if students reading their schoolbooks are taken into consideration, daily book reading time increases to only six minutes per day.And now Ash’ari in his speech at the ceremony held Tuesday night on the occasion of Iran’s Book Week at the Khuzestan central library, corrected himself, declaring, “Book reading has increased up to 18 minutes per capita indicating the country’s development and revealing the hidden talents within the country!”He stressed, “We need to exploit the potential of existing libraries. Our librarians must have the required knowledge to guide visitors. Our society must move forward in promoting book-reading to become a society where everybody does everything based on knowledge.”He then pointed to the large increase in people’s interest in books and reading, “This is quite clear, even the number of book publications has increased; the number of visitors to libraries has also increased. Based on statistics released by INLA, the number of visitors has increased from 100 to 1500 over the past four years!”Last year’s statement by Ash’ari created a media frenzy to which many cultural officials, the then culture minister Mohammad-Hossein Saffar Harandi and his Culture Deputy of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohsen Parviz responded.They had claimed that the statements and the statistics were not valid and insisted Iran’s correct per capita daily book reading time is 18 minutes.However, Ash’ari declared last year the number of book publications is almost 2,000 or least say 3000, and this number for a country with a population of 75 million, 90 percent of whose people are literate, is insignificant.He had also lamented that Iran’s libraries do not have proper reading spaces and are not stocked with the latest publications, which point to major problems.In any event, we need to establish whether it is Ash’ari who has changed his ideas about Iranian’s book-reading habits or that the number of publications has really increased from 2000 to 4300 within a single year!Photo: A boy naps for a while at a Tehran library on November 15, 2009. (Fars/Farhad Kabarkuhian)