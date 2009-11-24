Graphic biennial honors pioneer of modern art Mahmud Javadipur

TEHRAN -- The 3rd International Graphic Biennial of the Islamic World announced winners in a ceremony held at the conference hall of Iran’s Academy of Art here on Monday evening, in honor of Mahmud Javadipur.

Secretary of the Academy Bahman Namvar-Motlaq paid tribute to Mahmud Javadipur, referring to him as a pioneer of modern art in Iran.Namvar-Motlaq remarked that Javadipur as member of the academy has been a major figure of the academy. “He has many other fine attributes that distinguish him. He is an artist and his work attracts a wide range of viewers. He is regarded as a pioneer of modern art but tradition and Persian elements are clearly visible in his creations.”Secretary of the event Habibollah Sadeqi next remembered the name and memory of the late Morteza Momayyez, known as the father of Iranian graphic art.The biennial opened on October 25 at the Saba Art and Cultural Institute in Tehran and lasted for almost a month. The ceremony continued with announcement of the winners as follows:* Poster1) “Gift to Intifada” by Hani Sharif (Palestine)2) “Top News of The Times” by Ali Hayati (Iran)3) “Palestine” by Anita Hashemi-Moqaddam (Iran)* Logo1) “Phosphor” by Meysam Ash’ari (Iran)2) “Art” by Mehran Zamani (Iran)3) “Kharazmi Festival” by Mehdi Saeidi (Iran)* Book Cover1) “Spy Motives” by Mostafa Kalantari (Iran)2) “Songs, Articles” Saed Meshki3) “Tehran Passenger” Abdorreza TabibianThe jury special award was presented to Saed Meshki for his outstanding collection of works.Photo: 3rd International Graphic Biennial of the Islamic World secretary Habibollah Sadeqi kisses hand of veteran artist Mahmud Javadipur after giving him a lifetime achievement award during the closing ceremony of the biennial at the Iranian Academy of Arts (IAA) in Tehran on November 24, 2009. IAA secretary Bahman Namvar-Motlaq is also seen in the photo. (Mehr/Hossein Golia)