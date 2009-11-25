Bank of England tells of secret £62b loan to save RBS and HBOS

The Bank of England secretly lent £61.6b to Royal Bank of Scotland and HBOS at the height of the financial crisis to prevent their immediate implosion, it said on Tuesday.

In a shock announcement, the Bank disclosed that it had been forced to use its lender of last resort facility last October to “buy time” for RBS and HBOS, which were “effectively … bust”. It managed to keep the loans - the equivalent of almost £3,000 for every household in the UK - a complete secret to all but a handful in the City for well over a year.The loans, which began on 1 October 2008 for HBOS and seven days later for RBS and lasted until January this year, show that even after being effectively semi-nationalized, fellow financial institutions were still refusing to lend the banks money.Like Northern Rock the previous year, they were forced to call on the Bank's assistance, although unlike Northern Rock they did not disclose the support.Paul Tucker, the Bank's deputy Governor for financial stability, told the Treasury Select Committee: “If we hadn't done it, the cycle would have been a lot worse than it would have been otherwise. This was a classic lender of last resort operation.“Within months the government had massive equity stakes. What that's effectively saying is that these institutions were bust … this was a dire emergency.”In exchange for the near £61.6b support, the Bank demanded £100b of collateral, underlining the concern it had about the value of both institutions' assets. It also demanded a fee, the scale of which it has not disclosed.Most remarkable, however, was the fact that the Bank managed to lend such a sum without it being detected by market participants or by the media - although rumors did abound at the time. The Bank used recent changes in the law to limit the detail it published on the support.(Source: Telegraph)