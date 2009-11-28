Shuttle ends 11-day mission with a perfect landing

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. (The NYT) -- The shuttle Atlantis glided to a flawless landing in Florida on Friday, wrapping up an 11-day space station delivery mission and bringing a flight engineer, Nicole P. Stott, back to Earth after 91 days in space.

Dropping out of a clear sky, the shuttle was guided to a tire-smoking touchdown at 9:44 a.m. by the commander, Col. Charles O. Hobaugh of the Marines, and the pilot, Capt. Barry E. Wilmore of the Navy, in the final chapter of a 4.4-million-mile voyage that began with blastoff on Nov. 16.“That was a picture-perfect end to a top-fuel mission to the space station,” Capt. Christopher J. Ferguson of the Navy radioed from mission control at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. “Everybody, welcome back to Earth, especially you, Nicole.”Launched on Aug. 28 aboard the shuttle Discovery, Ms. Stott made the trip home resting on her back in a recumbent seat on the shuttle Atlantis’s lower deck to ease her readaptation to gravity. She was helped off the orbiter by flight surgeons and was escorted to crew quarters for medical checks and a reunion with her husband and 7-year-old son.Aside from seeing her family, Ms. Stott said her top priorities were consuming pizza and her first soft drink in three months.Ms. Stott, Colonel Hobaugh, Captain Wilmore and the others aboard the Atlantis — Leland D. Melvin; Michael J. Foreman, a retired Navy captain; and Dr. Robert L. Satcher Jr., an orthopedic surgeon with a doctorate in chemical engineering — planned to fly back to Houston on Saturday. Lt. Col. Randolph J. Bresnik of the Marines flew home right away to meet his second child, a baby girl born last Saturday after he made his first spacewalk.The astronauts delivered nearly 15 tons of equipment and spare parts to the International Space Station to protect against failures after the shuttle fleet is retired next fall. They also performed three spacewalks to prepare the outpost for the arrival of a new module on the next shuttle flight, scheduled for February.The National Aeronautics and Space Administration plans five more shuttle flights to the station.