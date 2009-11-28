England lose to Germany in Champions Trophy opener

England lost 3-2 to world and Olympic champions Germany in their opening Champions Trophy match in Melbourne.

Germany's Christoph Menke opened the scoring, only to see his goal cancelled out by England's James Tindall.Jan-Marco Montag converted Germany's third penalty corner after half-time, but England equalized through an Ashley Jasckon penalty stroke.However, Germany captain Maximillian Muller converted the winning penalty corner after sustained pressure.England manager Peter Nicholson, whose side beat the Germans to be crowned European champions in August, was disappointed not to have started the six-team tournament with a draw.(Source: BBC)