TEHRAN – Iran will open a permanent center for showcasing its products in the city of Shymkent, the capital city of South Kazakhstan Province.

Iranian Commerce Minister Mehdi Ghazanfari is scheduled to inaugurate the center on December 13.Meanwhile, the Iranian commerce minister will head a trade, investment, industrial, technical-engineering, agricultural, foodstuff and construction material delegation to Kazakhstan to meet high-ranking officials of that country, IRNA news agency reported.In a recent meeting between Ghazanfari and the Kazakh ambassador to Tehran the Iranian official reiterated the need to enhance trade and commercial relations between the two countries, and stated that Iran is willing to open a bank in Kazakhstan.“Investing in ports, cooperating in oil and gas projects, holding international fairs, and providing construction material and agricultural machines are other fields Iran can cooperate in,” he added.Up to now, ten joint committee meetings for economic cooperation have been held between the two countries