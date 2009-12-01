Cyber sales that beat estimates unlikely to ease retail decline

Cyber Monday e-commerce sales in the U.S. that topped some analysts’ estimates are unlikely to change the outlook for a slowdown in retail spending this holiday shopping season.

Online purchases rose 11 percent through 6:30 p.m. New York time yesterday, according to Coremetrics, a San Mateo, California-based marketing company. That compared with forecasts for growth of as little as 5 percent.While e-commerce orders are growing, they represent about 6 percent of total spending, according to Forrester Research Inc. That mutes the impact of Cyber Monday -- the first Monday after the kickoff of the holiday season -- which is set to beat Benchmark Co.’s growth estimate of 5 percent to 10 percent. The National Retail Federation has predicted a 1 percent decline in retail sales this holiday season.“Online retail sales are still the vast minority of total holiday sales,” said Adrienne Tennant, an analyst at FBR Capital Markets in Arlington, Virginia. “Being such a small number, the results aren’t going to change overall sales this holiday at all.”Consumers are looking online to compare prices and search for discounts, said Fiona Dias, vice president at GSI Commerce Inc., which helps retailers sell products on the Web. At the same time, they’re hunting for bargains and specials in stores such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc., Best Buy Co. and Target Corp. More consumers visited stores over the Thanksgiving weekend than a year earlier, yet they spent less on average, the Washington- based NRF said.Coremetrics collects sales data from 500 retailers, including Petco Animal Supplies Inc., Bath & Body Works and Office Depot Inc. The NRF said it will release its estimates of Cyber Monday sales today, and ComScore Inc. plans to do so tomorrow.“Retailers are being aggressive with promotions and a low- cost assortment of goods,” said Eric Best, chief executive officer of Mercent Corp., a Seattle-based online-marketing firm. “Value-conscious consumers are responding to those deals.”Mercent, which tracks sales directly linked to Internet advertising at 120 online merchants, said revenue on Cyber Monday rose 33 percent as of 1 p.m. New York time yesterday from a year earlier. Unlike Coremetrics, Mercent’s figures are based on revenue from consumer clicks on Internet ads that result in a sale. Amazon.com’s SalesAmazon.com Inc., the world’s largest online retailer, said electronics, toys and kitchen items were among the top-selling items yesterday. Digital cameras, portable navigation devices and Legos also sold well, said Craig Berman, a spokesman for the Seattle-based company.“The Internet is becoming increasingly sought after as a tool for the U.S. consumer and is stealing share from traditional retailers,” said Fred Moran, a Boca Raton, Florida- based analyst at Benchmark.Many retailers started promoting online deals before Cyber Monday, helping fuel the growth, said Shawn Milne, an analyst at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC in San Francisco. He had predicted a sales rise of 10 percent to 15 percent. Amazon.com began running Cyber Monday and Black Friday promotions a week in advance. It cut prices yesterday on Samsung Electronics Co. LCD televisions and offered some CDs for as little as $5.J.C. Penney Co., the third-largest U.S. department store chain, began offering Cyber Monday deals a day early on more than 30,000 items. Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, and Bellevue, Washington-based Drugstore.com Inc. plan to run Cyber Monday specials all week.Amazon.com rose $4.17, or 3.2 percent, to $135.91 yesterday in Nasdaq Stock Market trading. The shares have more than doubled this year. Drugstore.com shares, which also have more than doubled this year, added 9 cents to $2.98. Walmart fell 8 cents to $54.55, while J.C. Penney dropped 83 cents to $28.74.The past five days marked the start of the U.S. holiday shopping season. Black Friday -- the day after Thanksgiving --is so named because it was traditionally the day retailers turned profitable for the year. The first Monday after Thanksgiving is promoted as Cyber Monday by the NRF because of the surge in online shopping.Drugstore.com, an online health and beauty store, said Cyber Monday was one of the best days in the company’s history and that visitors to the site jumped 20 percent.(Source: Bloomberg)