Pacquiao to run for congress seat in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine boxer Manny Pacquiao has submitted his candidacy for the 2010 elections, his second attempt at a congressional seat.

Pacquiao defeated Miguel Cotto last month to win his seventh world boxing title in seven different weight classes. He was accompanied by his wife, Jinkee, and mother, Dionisia, in filing his candidacy Tuesday in southern Sarangani province's Alabel township.He was defeated in 2007 when he ran for the congressional seat in nearby General Santos city, where he began his boxing career.