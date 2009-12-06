Nadal puts victorious Spain 4-0 up against Czechs

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Rafael Nadal enjoyed a pressure-free 6-3 6-4 victory over Jan Hajek to extend Spain's winning lead over Czech Republic to 4-0 in the Davis Cup final on Sunday.

Nadal, who set Spain on their way to victory in the tie by winning the first point on Friday, returned to the clay court at the Palau Sant Jordi to help himself to a second singles win.The world number two, back fit and in form at the end of an injury-troubled season, broke Hajek in his first service game and had few problems sealing victory.