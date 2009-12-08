India car sales up 61% in November

India's local car sales surged to their largest percentage rise in more than five years as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co. and other auto makers posted robust gains.

Sales in the past month grew 61% to 133,687 autos from 83,121 a year earlier, showed data issued Tuesday by industry lobby group, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, or SIAM.The growth in November sales is the largest increase since a 73% rise in February 2004.SIAM said, however, that the strong growth is a reflection of the lower sales base of last year and is also due to various federal government stimulus packages.(Source= Wall Street Journal)