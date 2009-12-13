Majlis motion against U.S., UK rights abuse rejected

Iran's constitutional watchdog, the Guardian Council has rejected a resolution that would earmark millions of dollars to confront ""gross violations of human rights"" by Britain and the U.S..

Lawmakers in late November passed a law allocating $20 million to 'support progressive currents that resist illegal activities by the governments of the U.S. and Britain.'The funds are to be used to “confront plots and unjust restrictions” by the U.S. and the UK against Iran and to disclose “human rights abuses by the two countries.”Guardian Council Spokesman Abbas-Ali Kadkhodaei on Saturday, however said the bill runs contrary to country's constitution. ""The bill was discussed on Wednesday and was deemed contrary to article 75.""Article 75 clearly states that all bills that ""entail the reduction of the public income or the increase of public expenditure"" can only be passed if ""means for compensating for the decrease in income or for meeting the new expenditure are also specified.""(Source: Press TV)