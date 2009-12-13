TEHRAN – The secretary general of Iran’s Central Cooperative Chamber in a meeting with members of Iraq's Kurdistan chamber of commerce highlighted investment opportunities in Iran.

IRNA news agency on Sunday reported that Hossein Rahmaninia pointed to Iran’s privatization policy and said establishing commercial centers in Iran would be a good way to institutionalize presence in Iraqi markets.He added that the trade level between Iran and Iraq is not in proportion with the capacities, advantages and abundant commonalities of the two countries.Rahmaninia stated that trade volume between the two should reach a minimum $20 billion in the next few years.In order to reach this level of transaction Iranian technical and engineering services units should become more active in Iraq’s construction projects, especially in Kurdistan, and establish trade centers with more nearer and quicker transactions between traders of the two countries.He underscored cooperatives’ role in Iran and explained that the government supports foreign investments in this field.The managing board of Iraqi Kurdistan chamber of commerce expressed concern because of a decreasing attendance of Iranian businesses in Sulaimaniya and noted that ill-intending opportunists had exported poor quality goods in the name of Iran to that region.They said that they believe that Iranian products and services have good quality, reasonable prices, variety and a competitive edge compared to the products from other countries